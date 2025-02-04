NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Mike Giacobbe as Client Strategy Leader for Corporate Risk & Broking, North America. Giacobbe will report to Adam Garrard, Chairman, Global Risk & Broking.

In this new role, Giacobbe will drive an integrated value proposition that brings consistent service across client segments, ensuring every client gets the right, relevant service and expertise for their specific needs. Giacobbe will also focus on maximizing the use of Willis consulting capabilities and analytics tools, working closely with the Risk and Analytics team, tailoring them for clients across North America, whatever their size, industry, location and purchasing patterns.

Giacobbe joins Willis from Marsh, where he was most recently U.S. and Canada Leader of Marsh Advisory, focused on the company’s consulting, analytics and claims advisory capabilities. He was previously Global Head of Data, Analytics & Consulting at JLT, before JLT’s acquisition by Marsh. Before that, Giacobbe was at Aon, where he was latterly Managing Director, Broking, at Aon Risk Solutions after holding leadership positions in Aon’s consulting group.

Located in Chicago, Giacobbe holds a doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Illinois. He will join Willis in Q2 2025.

Adam Garrard, Chairman, Global Risk & Broking, commented:

“We are delighted to have Mike join Willis in this important new role. Ensuring consistency of client service and tailoring our consulting capabilities and analytics tools to the needs of every client, regardless of size, industry, location or purchasing patterns, will distinguish Willis in the North America marketplace.”

