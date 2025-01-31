31 January 2025

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE DAILY SWAP FEE AND FUNDING SPREAD OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 5 September 2024.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.

The Issuer and the Swap Provider have agreed with the Issuer to reduce the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities, as permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and in accordance with paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities. The Issuer announces that the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Securities will be amended from 0.00233% to 0.00136%.

As also permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Funding Spread of the Affected Securities from 0.50% to 1.10% per annum.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the aforementioned changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 1 February 2025.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com