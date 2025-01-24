WISeKey Announces HUMAN-AI-T, Universal AI for Humanity Platform, at Davos

View video here

Davos, January 24, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today unveiled live on CNBC from Davos, that in conjunction with the preview of the forthcoming book “Humanity at the Crossroads,” WISeKey, and SEALSQ, are joining forces with leading organizations and institutions to create a groundbreaking AI platform, codenamed HUMAN-AI-T. This universal AI will harness the wisdom of humanity, derived from certified historical and contemporary resources, to ensure the preservation and application of human knowledge for future generations.

Building on the principles of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which secures the world’s agricultural biodiversity, the HUMAN-AI-T project aims to serve as the digital equivalent for human knowledge. It will consolidate a vast range of sources, including religious texts, legal frameworks, international treaties, philosophical ideas, and spiritual teachings from civilizations across the globe, integrating these with wisdom and local traditions. By doing so, it will holistically define humanity and teach the AI unique intricacies, ensuring that its development remains centered on universal human values.

A Human-Centric Vision for AI

The HUMAN-AI-T platform will be built using only certified and digitally signed resources to guarantee neutrality and authenticity in its knowledge base. This collaboration between leading universities, WISeKey, and SEALSQ will employ advanced digital stamping and security technologies, ensuring transparency and integrity in the processing of data.

The primary objective of HUMAN-AI-T is to create an AI that not only augments human potential but also places humanity at the center of technological progress. By mastering AI in this way, the project aspires to secure the world’s collective knowledge and provide a foundation for a more equitable and ethical digital future.

Launch Highlights

The HUMAN-AI-T project was officially introduced alongside the launch of the forthcoming book ‘Humanity at the Crossroads’ from the authors of ‘The TransHuman Code’ Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, during a live broadcast from the CNBC Sanctuary at Davos. The discussion underscored the urgent need to harness technology to unleash, rather than overshadow, human potential.

A Secure and Inclusive Digital Future

The HUMAN-AI-T project represents a monumental step forward in the journey toward a human-centric approach to AI. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and ethical principles, this initiative seeks to build a foundation for global cooperation and innovation, ensuring that technology serves as a force for good in the world.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the history of AI development, setting the stage for a future where technology enhances humanity while preserving the values and wisdom that define us.

