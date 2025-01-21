WISeKey Launches WISeSat Second Generation Satellite to Advance Real-Time Testing of Strategic Projects with the Swiss Armed Forces

Geneva, Switzerland – January 21, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced the successful launch of the WISeSat second-generation satellite, which will be used by the Swiss Armed Forces. This marks a significant milestone in their partnership to leverage WISeSat technology for space-related activities.

The WISeSat second generation, equipped with cutting-edge low-orbit picosatellite technology, will allow the Swiss Armed Forces to conduct real-time testing on various projects outlined in their partnership agreement. These projects include enhancing secure communications, supporting critical infrastructure monitoring, and advancing the Swiss Armed Forces’ capabilities in space-based cybersecurity. This partnership underscores a shared vision to explore innovative applications of space technology in national security and beyond.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, stated: “The launch of the WISeSat second generation reinforces the strategic collaboration between WISeKey and the Swiss Armed Forces. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to integrating advanced satellite technology into secure and innovative applications that meet the evolving needs of defense and cybersecurity.”

The Swiss Armed Forces will utilize the WISeSat second generation to validate and deploy real-time applications, pushing the boundaries of space technology in support of its operational goals. This effort also aligns with WISeKey’s ongoing mission to provide a trusted ecosystem for connected devices and secure communications.

For more information on the WISeSat program and its applications, visit the official press release of the partnership agreement here.

Through its WISeSAT platform, WISeKey offers satellite-based secure IoT connectivity-as-a-service, delivering an end-to-end solution that includes satellite platforms, launches, integration, ground station services, and a robust security architecture. This turnkey SaaS solution simplifies space-based IoT connectivity for end customers, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. WISeSAT’s miniaturized satellites significantly lower communication link costs for IoT businesses, making them competitive even compared to traditional ground-based connectivity solutions such as NB-IoT networks. This innovation enables businesses to harness the benefits of dedicated satellite connectivity, regardless of ecosystem size, further democratizing access to advanced space technology.

The WISeSAT platform incorporates advanced security by design, featuring VaultIC® 4XX secure elements, which are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified. These elements are provisioned with trusted identities through WISeKey’s VaultITrust services, enabling sensor authentication and data encryption within a PKI-based security framework. WISeKey also provides comprehensive Certificate Lifecycle Management services (INeS), offering user-friendly automation tools for device onboarding, commissioning, and lifecycle management.

This end-to-end, device-to-cloud security suite represents a unique vertical solution offered exclusively by WISeKey, reinforcing its position as a global leader in IoT security and space technology innovation.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

