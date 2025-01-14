WISeKey’s WISeSat Satellite Powered by SEALSQ Next-Generation Post-Quantum Security Successfully Launched to Orbit by SpaceX on January 14, 2025

Launch can be viewed at www.spacex.com/launches

Satellite location: https://wisesat.wisekey.com/?tags=WISeSat



Geneva, Switzerland – January 14, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, alongside its subsidiaries WISeSat.Space (“WISeSat”) and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), today announced the successful launch of its next-generation WISeSat satellite, equipped with cutting-edge post-quantum-ready security and SEALSQ semiconductors. The satellite was launched by SpaceX aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Two-Line Element set (TLE), a data format used to describe the orbit of Earth-orbiting objects like satellites, for this satellite is:

1 99918U 24001F 25014.82552859 .00000000 00000-0 -12617-3 0 9990

2 99918 97.4388 92.5046 0003489 26.8233 333.4162 15.17165894 1001

This historic event marks a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum-resilient technologies. The satellite is part of WISeSat’s initiative to provide real-time secure IoT connectivity via a constellation of post-quantum-ready satellites, further demonstrating the viability of post-quantum cybersecurity in space environments.

WISeSat has announced it plans to launch an additional five next-generation satellites in 2025. Each satellite will feature incremental advancements by SEALSQ in post-quantum cryptography and secure communication technologies, further solidifying the Company’s leadership in satellite-based IoT solutions. Additionally, the satellites feature WISeKey’s WISeID identity management system, a platform for authenticating connected devices, and Hedera distributed ledger technology to provide a decentralized framework for maintaining data integrity and transparency across the network.

Pioneering Post-Quantum Security in Space

The WISeSat satellite leverages WISeKey’s Root of Trust and SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Cryptographic Chips, ensuring state-of-the-art protection against the rising threats posed by quantum computing. This integration solidifies WISeSat as a leader in the secure satellite communication domain, delivering unmatched cybersecurity for IoT networks worldwide.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, “This launch signifies a groundbreaking leap in our efforts to secure the future of digital communications against quantum threats. By embedding SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips into our WISeSat satellite, we are reinforcing the trustworthiness of digital communications from Earth to space.”

WISeSat Overview

WISeSat is WISeKey’s satellite subsidiary, addressing the growing demand for secure, real-time connectivity across industries such as government, finance, logistics, agriculture, energy, and critical infrastructure management. By leveraging nanosatellite technology, WISeSat provides low-cost, scalable solutions that ensure global coverage and end-to-end security.

Key WISeSat Milestones

2021: Collaboration with Fossa Systems for the first-generation WISeSat nanosatellites, proving the feasibility of secure IoT connectivity through satellite networks.

Innovative Features of WISeSat

Post-Quantum Readiness: Equipped with SEALSQ’s cryptographic chips to protect against quantum computing advances.

WISeSat Outlook

WISeKey aims to expand the WISeSat satellite constellation and enhance its capabilities by:

1. Increasing satellite coverage for higher bandwidth and redundancy.

2. Integrating AI-driven analytics for real-time data processing.

3. Developing hybrid terrestrial-satellite solutions for seamless, secure connectivity.

Advancing Quantum-Resilient IoT Connectivity

The successful launch of the WISeSat satellite powered by SEALSQ technology highlights WISeKey’s commitment to addressing the cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. This achievement paves the way for a post-quantum future, ensuring IoT communications remain resilient, secure, and globally accessible.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

