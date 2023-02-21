Sustained acoustic medicine brings relief to professional and collegiate tennis players by promoting soft tissue healing.

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When tennis season begins, many professional and collegiate players will turn to pain medication for relief from lateral epicondylitis, colloquially referred to as tennis elbow. Those with advanced symptoms often believe that surgery is their only option—a misconception that ZetrOZ Systems dispels with the sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) Sport pain relief device, a wearable, drug-free, noninvasive alternative to medication and surgery.

ZetrOZ Systems’ sam® technology provides long-duration, low-intensity ultrasound therapy, clinically validated in more than 30 studies and in the successful treatment of more than 500,000 patients. Both patients and healthcare providers report 90%-plus satisfaction rates with sam® treatment for sport-related injuries.

Lateral epicondylitis is a painful condition in the tendon that can develop in response to repetitive motions of the wrist and arm. The pain can extend from the elbow into the forearm and wrist, and the severity can range from mild to debilitating. ZetrOZ Systems’ sam® injury healing device not only reduces these levels of pain but accelerates the tendon’s natural healing process by minimizing inflammation, increasing circulation, and facilitating the removal of waste products like lactic acid from the site of the musculoskeletal injury.

The sam® Sport pain relief ultrasound device is the only FDA-cleared multi-hour ultrasound treatment that is approved for home use. Despite running on battery power, a sam® device can produce up to 18,000 joules when two crystals are used, in contrast to a traditional wall-socket ultrasound at 2,000 to 4,000 joules.

“The portability of sam® Sport makes four hours of daily use easy to fit into one’s day—the device is simple to apply and use, and flexible enough that it can be worn while multitasking most activities,” says Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ. “We are pleased to offer an accessible, pain-free road to recovery for athletes and other patients who are searching for alternative options to surgery and medication.”

The ZetrOZ sam® technology was developed with funding grants from several U.S. government agencies and is built on proprietary medical technology of 46 patents. To learn more, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovation in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents. The exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

