Richmond Hill, ON – Thursday, October 26 marks 888 Auctions’ inaugural auction dedicated to numismatic items with a special focus on Chinese gold and silver panda coins. The 426-lot auction will also be featuring rare coins from all over the world and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- 1988 Fine Gold Panda Coin Leads Way in Rare Coins, Chinese Numismatics & Asian Art Auctions - October 17, 2017
- Michael Ballanger: From “Comfortably Numb” During The Assaults On Silver To Fully Invigorated - October 16, 2017
- House View: Geopolitics and Chinese Congress in focus – #SaxoStrats - October 16, 2017