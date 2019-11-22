A silver Honda Civic careened into a Vallejo Dollar Store Thursday afternoon, crashing through the front window … along with actor Jade Shojaee, talk to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- 6 Hurt After Car Smashes Into Vallejo Dollar Store - November 21, 2019
- Silver glut set to shrink to four-year low - November 21, 2019
- Polymetal: Even Pricier Than Pricey Polyus - November 20, 2019