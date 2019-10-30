Our yesterdays commentary on this currency pair mentions the bears problems with breaking below the orange support zone. It also notes the potential implications of this situation. What happened after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- About to Break Higher from the Current Euro Consolidation? - October 30, 2019
- Caledonia Mining: A Growing Gold Miner Currently At A 3-4X PE - October 30, 2019
- Wednesday’s Stock Market Open: Investors Focus Attention On Fed Interest Rate Decision - October 30, 2019