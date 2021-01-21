While we want to be careful not to read too much into Silver’s comments, especially since expansion is likely still a ways off, the implication there is that the NBA would seek an expansion fee that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Adam Silver: Reported $2.5 billion expansion fee ‘very low’ - January 20, 2021
- Gold and Copper Climb as Dollar Weakens With Eyes on Inflation - January 20, 2021
- Germany: Latest silver coins feature Frau Holle of the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale series - January 20, 2021