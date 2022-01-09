American Semiconductor Is Taking A Step Towards U.S. Domestic Chip Packaging

While we focus on domestic production of silicon chips, don’t overlook chip packaging. Making chips here and sending them to Asia for packaging won’t make supply chains that much more resilient.
