Equities were weaker through Europe, the Stoxx600 down 1.1% and most of Asia posting losses as well. Oil prices lifted again – the WTI up 1.8% – while US 10Y treasury yields were unchanged at 0.6%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Asia Open: Is it time to sell the dollar? - April 26, 2020
- Report on Asia’s Blockchain Industry Weathering the Storm of COVID-19 - April 25, 2020
- CSX: Despite Current Troubles, Still Railing Along - April 24, 2020