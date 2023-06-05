Japan +1.89%. Japan Jibun / S&P Global Services PMI for May: 55.9 (prior 56.3).China -0.12%. China Caixin / S&P Global non-manufacturing PMI for May: 57.1 (vs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher after Biden inks debt limit bill; focus turns to OPEC+ - June 5, 2023
- US debt ceiling resolution brings focus back to Fed’s rate outlook: Oil, Hang Seng Index, Gold - June 4, 2023
- Precious Metals IRA: How To Invest For Retirement With Gold And Silver - June 4, 2023