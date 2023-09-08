Australian mineral explorers overwhelmingly targeted existing deposits for drilling campaigns in 2022-23, rather than seeking completely new prospects, according to the annual exploration spending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Australian mineral explorers shift focus to existing deposits in 2022-23 - September 7, 2023
- BRICS to Focus on Reducing Dollar Reliance, South African Deputy President Says - September 6, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls below the 50-DMA eyeing the 200-DMA at $23.50 - September 6, 2023