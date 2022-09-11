Just when it appeared the news in the energy world could not become any more hectic, two multi-billion merger deals among big U.S. shale companies were announced within hours of one another.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Billion Dollar Deals Break Out Across The Shale Patch - September 11, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on dollar retreat ahead of ECB decision, Powell speech - September 9, 2022
- Silver sharks circle the COMEX Whale [Video] - September 9, 2022