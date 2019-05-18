CHICO, Calif. — The Silver Dollar Fair in Chico is stepping up its entertainment game by bringing more of a focus to the musical acts that are performing this year. Nick DiGrazia, spokesperson for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Patron Tequila: In Command Of Its Destiny - May 17, 2019
- Billy Ray Cyrus, Easton Corbin to come to Silver Dollar Fair in Chico - May 17, 2019
- EURGBP Sees Additional Price Strength On Bull Pressure - May 17, 2019