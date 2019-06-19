When I look to buy one for my type set most of what I see for sale are circulated coins. If the coin did not circulate where are all the Uncirculated 20-cent pieces? The 20-cent piece, called by some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Bowers on collecting: Focus on 20-cent pieces - June 19, 2019
- Near-Term Outlook for Silver Mining Industry Looks Grim - June 19, 2019
- If you’re panicking about a spike in oil prices, look to history for a silver lining - June 18, 2019