(Bloomberg) — Leaders of the BRICS nations will focus on ways to reduce dependence on the dollar when they meet starting Tuesday, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said. Most Read …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- BRICS to Focus on Reducing Dollar Reliance, South African Deputy President Says - September 6, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls below the 50-DMA eyeing the 200-DMA at $23.50 - September 6, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week low as dollar strengthens after weak China data - September 6, 2023