Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “ Company ” or “ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce that its 2021 exploration program has begun on its wholly owned Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Copper-Gold-Silver at its Thorn Project
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “ Company ” or “ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce that its 2021 exploration program has begun on its wholly owned Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project …