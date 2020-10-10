Canadian Dollar Supported As BoC Dismisses Negative Rates

The safe haven USD and JPY moved southwards in the Asian session on fiscal stimulus optimism. The Canadian Dollar underpinned as BoC moves away from negative rates. USD/CAD targets monthly lows …
