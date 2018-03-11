His focus on coin collecting swayed … so they issued these series of fractional currency to use paper instead.” At other tables, collectors exhibited everything from Eugene-based tokens to a Queen Victoria silver jubilee and a handful of exceedingly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Collectors share the histories behind rare coins at Springfield trade show - March 11, 2018
- Gold falls as ECB’s policy normalisation lifts the dollar - March 9, 2018
- Gold steadies as ECB statement weighs on dollar - March 8, 2018