image- Reuters US Federal Reserve’s focus on containing inflation amid … 2023): Yellow metal trades under pressure as dollar strengthens on prospects of the hawkish Fed Gold and Silver price today …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Commodity Capsule: Brent crude to snap a seven-week winning streak; Gold edges up from five-month lows silver prices, bullion watch video - August 18, 2023
- Gold steadies as US dollar pulls back - August 15, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: Bulls step in and help the XAG/USD clear daily losses - August 15, 2023