The negative economic impact of the coronavirus that for weeks has been signaled through weakness in pro-cyclical commodities finally spread like a wildfire to the rest of the market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Commodity Weekly: Gold Shines as the Clouds Darken - March 6, 2020
- Sprott Weekly Wrap Up: The “Elephant in the Room” for Gold and Silver Prices - March 6, 2020
- The US Cryptocurrency Landscape Is Changing – Here’s What You Need To Know - March 6, 2020