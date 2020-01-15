The main themes I’m expecting to see play out in 2020: higher inflation, higher long-term interest rates and a weaker dollar. I expect top-performing assets to include commodities, gold, silver, banks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- David Dierking Positions For 2020: The Fed Continues Driving Asset Prices Higher - January 15, 2020
- Why Two-Thirds Of SMBs Find Themselves Dissatisfied With Online Lenders - January 15, 2020
- ‘It’s lacking’: Charlotte City Council to focus on updating bus system - January 14, 2020