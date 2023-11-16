This surge in defence stocks can be attributed to a series of strategic moves and developments within the Indian defence sector.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Defence stocks in focus amidst global uncertainty: Is it an opportunity for invest? - November 16, 2023
- Israel-Hamas war has ‘sharpened the focus’ of US terror threats: Biden officials - November 15, 2023
- Forex Today: Dollar corrects but remains under pressure - November 15, 2023