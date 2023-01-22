The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development - January 22, 2023
- Both Gold and Silver Look to Build on Early Price Rally - January 21, 2023
- Gold falls ₹105; silver tumbles ₹833 - January 21, 2023