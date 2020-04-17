The dollar fell on Friday as a news report on signs of success in a COVID-19 treatment drug trial as well as early plans to re-open the U.S. economy drove fresh optimism and risk appetite. Even the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Dollar slips as hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite - April 17, 2020
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook B2Gold (BTG) - April 16, 2020
- Gold prices today ease from record high as traders book profits, silver rates slump - April 16, 2020