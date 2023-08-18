The U.S. dollar was involved in almost every foreign-exchange transaction in 2002, with the euro a distant second. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on interest rates, the gold/silver ratio, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Don’t Count the Dollar Out for a Very Long Time - August 18, 2023
- Global currency diversification - August 18, 2023
- Commodity Capsule: Brent crude to snap a seven-week winning streak; Gold edges up from five-month lows silver prices, bullion watch video - August 18, 2023