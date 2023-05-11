It all could mean that rates stay higher for longer, which would likely support the dollar. For the rest of Thursday, markets will likely focus on U.S. initial jobless … were “mixed in nature,” so …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Up; Focus on U.S. Data, BOE Rate Decision - May 11, 2023
- Gold edges higher as dollar slips; Fed outlook in focus - May 10, 2023
- Silver Nitrate Market Research Report 2022 – Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan - May 10, 2023