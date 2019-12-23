The placement was a hard-dollar raise, with units priced at CA$0.08 … Although Equity Metals has a few other projects in its portfolio, it’s clear the focus will be on the Silver Queen project, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- How to earn United Premier Qualifying Points with credit card spending in 2020 - December 23, 2019
- Equity Metals Brings Fresh Eyes to Silver Queen’s Resources - December 23, 2019
- Silver Still Near Record Lows Vs. Other Assets - December 23, 2019