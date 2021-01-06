E uropean equity markets were mixed yesterday as eurozone indices finished lower as concerns about lockdowns put pressure on stocks. Meanwhile on this side of the English Channel, the FTSE 100 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Equity sentiment steady, US ADP and Georgia Senate race in focus - January 6, 2021
- Gold inches up on weak dollar; focus on Georgia runoffs outcome - January 5, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weak dollar; focus on Georgia runoffs outcome - January 5, 2021