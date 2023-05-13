RBI had pre-empted and changed its stance to pause in its April meeting, now all focus is on the inflation trajectory. Historically, it has been seen it takes 6 to 9 months post pause for a shift in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: As India moves from a $3 trillion economy to $8 trillion by FY30, we focus portfolio on ‘Yuva Bharat theme’: Rikesh Parikh - May 13, 2023
- Dollar stronger as market rethinks monetary policy outlook - May 12, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript - May 11, 2023