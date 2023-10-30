The European Central Bank ended the longest streak of interest rate rises in its 25-year history last week, leaving its main policy rate at 4% and stating current borrowing costs may be just enough to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- European stock futures higher; German, Spanish inflation data in focus - October 30, 2023
- Dow futures lift, earnings, Fed decision in focus - October 29, 2023
- Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ major focus on Federal Reserve - October 29, 2023