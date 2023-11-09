European equities are likely to remain in a holding pattern Thursday, as investors attempt to decide whether the recent rally was based on solid ground. Jerome Powell is set to take centre stage once …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- European stock futures mixed; central bank speakers, earnings in focus - November 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Upside in Focus as Inflation Data Looms - November 8, 2023
- Currency Volatility: USDJPY, GBPUSD and USDCAD in Focus - November 8, 2023