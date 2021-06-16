Demand for gold from jewellers and central banks will recover in 2021 but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while buying of bullion by exchange traded funds will fall sharply, consultants said.
Fading ETF purchases will limit gold demand rise, Metals Focus says
