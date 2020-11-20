Silver quickly rose as one of the most attractive investment options during the pandemic, with a weakening dollar, a low interest rate environment, and speculation of a market bubble. However, this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- First Majestic Silver vs. Wheaton Precious Metals: Which Stock is a Better Buy? - November 20, 2020
- LONDON MARKET PRE-OPEN: Sage Lifts Payout, To Focus On Business Cloud - November 20, 2020
- Record Silver Shortage in 2020? - November 19, 2020