Sterling also dipped. “The dollar has been well supported since the much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data earlier this month, and Fed comments have leaned more to the hawkish side, but of course …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Dollar climbs toward 5-week high as CPI looms; yen slides - February 13, 2023
- Gold ticks lower as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data in focus - February 12, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays on bear’s radar around $22.00 - February 10, 2023