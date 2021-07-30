The dollar edged lower on Monday against a basket of other currencies as investors’ focus turned to this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while cryptocurrency prices rose to their highest in weeks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FOREX-Dollar edges lower with Fed in focus, cryptocurrencies jump
The dollar edged lower on Monday against a basket of other currencies as investors’ focus turned to this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while cryptocurrency prices rose to their highest in weeks …