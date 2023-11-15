The focus now turns to employment … Gold pulled back due to the Dollar’s recovery and higher yields, closing around $1,960. The upside remains capped by the 20-day SMA at $1,974. Meanwhile, Silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: Dollar corrects but remains under pressure - November 15, 2023
- Dollar tumbles on cooler-than-expected US inflation - November 15, 2023
- Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver, feared to be held hostage, confirmed killed in Hamas attacks - November 15, 2023