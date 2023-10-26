AUD/USD reached fresh year-to-date lows at 0.6269 but rose above the key 0.6280 area. The recovery is driven by the correction of the US Dollar, which shows limited conviction even as markets consider …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: Dollar stays cool despite hot US economy - October 26, 2023
- Families of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas tour Europe to keep focus on plight - October 26, 2023
- ETFs in Focus Post IBM’s Q3 Earnings Beat - October 26, 2023