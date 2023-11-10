Gold experienced a significant decline, losing over $50 during the week and dropping to $1,934. This drop can be attributed to higher yields and a stronger Dollar. Similarly, Silver faced resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: Focus turns to inflation data after Dollar’s rebound - November 10, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats from $23 as Fed Powell supports more rate hikes - November 10, 2023
- 25 Spiritual Meaning of Coins in a Dream Interpretations - November 10, 2023