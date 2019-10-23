The Silver Dollar Bar, which is inside a building that dates back more than 90 years, was engulfed by flames shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at its 206 N. Main St. location. Firefighters from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Forum Focus: Lake storm, Destroyed bar, Vape takeback, Highway sign - October 22, 2019
- Wingspread Study Hits Silver Dollar Jackpot - October 22, 2019
- August Wilson House Secures Half-Million-Dollar Grant - October 21, 2019