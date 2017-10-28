Indeed, under a belt-tightening program imposed upon the island by its Oversight Board within a U.S. dollar straitjacket … stabilization programs would strongly suggest that no single silver bullet is going to turn around an economy in as difficult …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- FORUM2: Should Puerto Rico become our 51st state? NO: Puerto Rican statehood is no silver bullet - October 28, 2017
- Silver wavers even as supply ebbs in ‘brutal’ lag behind gold - October 28, 2017
- Making Social Audience Measurement Add Up - October 27, 2017