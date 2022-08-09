The Reserve Bank of Australia will trial a digital currency as part of a collaborative research project into how it could be used by consumers and businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Future of money: The RBA to trial a digital currency - August 9, 2022
- Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance - August 9, 2022
- Gold edged lower as investors focus on US inflation data - August 9, 2022