The Canadian dollar fell 0.06 cents to 74.22 cents U.S. In company news, MTY Food Group reported a first-quarter profit of $0.75/share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $0.78/share. Fortuna …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Futures Indicate Sharp Gains at Open - April 12, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as dollar pauses ahead of US inflation data - April 12, 2023
- Gold pushes further past $2,000 as Fed’s Kashkari flags recession - April 12, 2023