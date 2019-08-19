He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing … CRUDE OIL, SILVER …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- GBPUSD Continues To Faces Corrective Recovery Risk - August 19, 2019
- 3 Views on the Market: Gold, Silver and Uber - August 19, 2019
- Should the DoD shift focus toward passive missile defense? - August 19, 2019