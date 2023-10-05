In the local bond market, Australian 2 Year government bonds saw a decrease in yield to 4.061%, and the 10 Year yield also dropped to 4.596%. In contrast, US Treasury notes rose, with the 2 Year yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Global market update: Asia-Pacific set for mixed open, US jobs data in focus - October 5, 2023
- Guanajuato Silver Provides Operations Update and Revised 2023 Production Guidance - October 5, 2023
- Guanajuato Silver Provides Operations Update - October 5, 2023