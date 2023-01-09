Gold prices extended gains to an eight-month high on Monday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, while investors bet on a less-aggressive rate-hike trajectory …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold accelerates to 8-month peak on dollar pullback - January 9, 2023
- Gold hits 8-month peak as bets of slower rate hikes dent dollar - January 9, 2023
- Can Dollar General Get Big Spenders Into Its New Store Concept? - January 9, 2023