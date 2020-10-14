Spot gold dropped 1.6% and was down for a second straight session, wiping out the gains made last Friday. Official data showed that US core CPI rose 1.7% in September, holding up well since marking a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold and Silver Downside Pressure Remains - October 13, 2020
- Austral Gold Closes Acquisition of New Dimension’s Sierra Blanca Gold-Silver Project - October 13, 2020
- Bhutan: Lunar New Year of the Ox celebrated with new silver bullion collector coins - October 12, 2020