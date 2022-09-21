Gold fell to approach the lowest level in more than two years as the dollar strengthened, with investors attempting to price the precious metal ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Approaches Two-Year Low With Focus on Fed’s Rate Hike - September 21, 2022
- Gold Declines to Near Two-Year Low with Focus on Fed’s Rate Hike - September 20, 2022
- Rupee Weakens A Touch As Dollar Stands Tall On Renewed Fed Rate Hikes Focus - September 19, 2022